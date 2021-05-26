Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.160–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$601 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.10 million.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.45. 83,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,534. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.41. Twilio has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.17.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

