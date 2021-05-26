Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,181 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.06. 22,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

