WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

