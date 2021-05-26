American Investment Services Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDW remained flat at $$37.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

