American Investment Services Inc. Buys 30,774 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 82.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 2.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,208. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $119.99 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

