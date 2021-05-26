Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,007.50

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get WPP alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,960.

LON:WPP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980.80 ($12.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,639,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,872. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 968.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 858.10. The company has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.