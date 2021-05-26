Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 804,357 shares of company stock worth $59,288,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,046. Cloudflare has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.52 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

