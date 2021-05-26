TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 288,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,457,883. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,525 shares of company stock worth $54,713,509 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.