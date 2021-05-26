Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $463,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $284.28. 15,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,343. The company has a market capitalization of $180.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day moving average is $263.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

