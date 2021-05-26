Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches Market Cap of $155,867.92

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $155,867.92 and $27.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00353993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00184864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00816717 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00031803 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

