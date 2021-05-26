Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: DIISY) recently:

5/21/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/4/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/30/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

DIISY stock remained flat at $$16.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

