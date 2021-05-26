Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: DIISY) recently:
- 5/21/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/19/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/17/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/6/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 5/4/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/30/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/29/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
DIISY stock remained flat at $$16.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.38.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
