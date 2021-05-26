BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.48 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Markel were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Markel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,216.00. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,043. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $880.59 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,200.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,089.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.