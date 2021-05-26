Boston Partners Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.66% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $164,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $274.88. 8,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,753. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

