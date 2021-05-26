Navalign LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.20. 27,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

