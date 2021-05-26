WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

SCCO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 17,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

