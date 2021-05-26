KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Up 1.9%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 350,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,362,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.60.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

