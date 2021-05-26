4,989 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. 5,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,499. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

