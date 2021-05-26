Navalign LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

