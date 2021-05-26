WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,043. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

