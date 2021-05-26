Navalign LLC Invests $606,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. 218,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.