LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Down 2.3%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 1,019,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,959,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LM Funding America by 264.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the first quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.