Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.52 and a one year high of C$17.33.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

