mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS XDSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 212,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,342. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

