mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS XDSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 212,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,342. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.