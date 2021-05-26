CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CLPHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 119,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

