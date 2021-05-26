Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WDBG remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Woodbrook Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Woodbrook Group

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc provides investment and strategic planning advisory services. It offers services in the areas of portfolio management, mid and long term investment management, alternative investments, lump sum investments, education fee planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, structured product building, and qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme and financial review.

