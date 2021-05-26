Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of WDBG remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Woodbrook Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
About Woodbrook Group
