Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

