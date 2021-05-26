Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.34. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

ISMAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

