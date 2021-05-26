Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Up 0.6%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223.40 ($2.92). Approximately 495,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,252,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.71 million and a P/E ratio of -33.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

About Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.