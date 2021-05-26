XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $73.92 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $73.92 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

