Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $273.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.50 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

