Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

