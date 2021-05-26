PowerPool (CVP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.47 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003962 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $37.17 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,037,432 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

