ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 473,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 507,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,482. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91.

