Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

BECN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 4,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,396. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

