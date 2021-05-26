4,744 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 11,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,575. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

