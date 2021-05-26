Boston Partners Has $290.93 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $290,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.05. 38,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

