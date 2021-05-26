Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,416. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

