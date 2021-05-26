Exelon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,298 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 3,766 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 156,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

