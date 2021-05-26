Doyle Wealth Management Has $366,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. 6,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.