Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 9404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VSTO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.