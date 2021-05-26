Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,893. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.