Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. 14,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

