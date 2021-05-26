Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 349,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,497. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.