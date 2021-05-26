Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after buying an additional 579,210 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

