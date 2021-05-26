Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.07. 7,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,387. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

