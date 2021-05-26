Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $13.78 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $161.78. 81,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $489.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

