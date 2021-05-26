Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

