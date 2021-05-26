American International Group Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booking by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded up $20.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,359.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,658. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,371.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,218.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

