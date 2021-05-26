Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

