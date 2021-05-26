fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 243,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,070,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.81.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

